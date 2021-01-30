Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur advance

LAHORE: The teams of Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Bahawalpur easily won their respective matches on the 5th day of the Inter-Division Hockey Championship here on Friday.

The Lahore team locked horns with Sahiwal in the first match of the day and emerged winners by a margin of 3-1. The Lahore team exhibited magnificent dodging, passing and ball control during the match.

Hasan Ameen of Lahore opened the scoring in the 13th minute through a field goal. Displaying wonderful hockey, Lahoreâ€™s captain Hannan Shahid added two more goals in 42nd and 46th minutes through penalty corners.

Sahiwal team offered a bit of resistance in the final moments and reduced the margin of their defeat through a field goal netted by Raja Arman in the 48th minute. Lahore and Sahiwal teams got three and one penalty corners respectively.

The second encounter was played between DG Khan and Sargodha hockey teams.

Sargodha hockey team did not allow their opponents to settle down and pulverized them by a big margin of 6-0. Sargodha hockey teamâ€™s Abuzar (two goals), Ali Raza Gogar, Rana Shoaib, Mehtab Shafiq and Ahmed scored their goals in 3rd, 5th, 41st, 43rd, 52nd and 54th minutes.

Faisalabad trounced Multan by 4-1 in the third match of the day. Faisalabad got a penalty stroke in the sixth minute which was converted by M Baqar. Faisalabad added two more goals in 30th and 36th minutes through Ali Raza and M Said. Usman Iftikhar of Multan netted his teamâ€™s only goal in 41st minute through a penalty corner. M Said of Faisalabad wrapped up a 4-1 victory for his team in the 47th minute through a field goal.