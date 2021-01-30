20 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 20 COVID-19 patients died and 599 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Friday, the death toll reached 4,681, while confirmed cases reached 156,404 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,970 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,893,569 in the province.