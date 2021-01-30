close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2021

20 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2021

LAHORE:Around 20 COVID-19 patients died and 599 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Friday, the death toll reached 4,681, while confirmed cases reached 156,404 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,970 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,893,569 in the province.

