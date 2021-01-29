close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
MoHR starts portal training

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

Islamabad : Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Thursday started a comprehensive training programmes on resources and materials for the Human Rights Resource Portal.

According to official detail issued by MoHR, the training would also be available on the portal for the benefit of human rights practitioners and personnel. The aim of the training to enhance the capacity of judiciary, prosecution and law enforcement agencies. The training resources cover a range of topics such as Pakistan’s International Human Rights Obligations and Human Rights Data Collection and Documentation.

