117 kite flyers jailed as ‘Basant’ banned

Rawalpindi : As many as 117 kite flyers and sellers have been sent to Adiala Jail on the violation of 'The Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance LIX of 2001)."

On the directions of the City Police Officer (CPO), different police stations have recovered over 51,000 kites and over 3,234 chemical strings roll from different localities and arrested 117 violators in the month of January. On the other hand, the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on ‘Basant’ festival besides ordering authorities to strictly implement the regulations of the prohibition of the kite flying act.

The important decision has been made by the Punjab government after a brief meeting of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat.

Punjab government has issued a notification regarding ban on celebrating ‘Basant’ here on Thursday. Police through loudspeakers warned the public to avoid kite flying. Police vans were making announcements in all areas and warned the public but kite flying lovers were flying kites.

In 2020, police had registered 1,074 FIRs and recovered over 200,000 kites, over 2,673 chemical strings rolls, and arrested 1,353 violators. The reliable sources told ‘The News’ that kite flying lovers have decided to celebrate the ‘Basant’ festival on February 16 in Rawalpindi and February 18 in Islamabad. The dealers are busy making kites and chemical strings in different areas of Chakri Road, Ganjmandi, Pirwadhai, Adiala, Golra, Tarnol, Rawat, and Dhoke Ratta, the sources said. Punjab Chief Minister has rejected all recommendations and suggestions to permit the ‘Basant’ festival.

In 2007, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on ‘Basant’ celebrations after the deaths of scores of people due to glass-coated strings used in flying kites.

The official spokesman of police told ‘The News’ that all police stations are continuously raiding different areas to arrest kite-flyers and sellers.

He also said that 104 FIRs have been registered while 117 violators have been arrested in January. Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has strongly appreciated the performance of police and said that they will not spare violators at any cost. “Kite flyers are playing with the lives of people through chemical strings,” he said.

“There is a complete ban on kite flying by the Punjab government and we have been directed to take strict action against violators,” he said.