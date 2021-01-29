Journalist’s house robbed

Islamabad : An armed robbery was reported at a house of a journalist in a private housing society along Islamabad Expressway on Thursday.

Muhammad Aslam, the investigation officer in the case, says that security staff at the housing society is busy in identifying the robbers assessing data on their security cameras.

He said that hopefully they and the police will soon identify the robbers and name them in the first information report (FIR) of the case at Loi Bhair Police Station. Hassan Shehzad, owner of the house said that he has trust in what the police are saying, adding that once the FIR is registered, the investigation will proceed further.

He said he was sitting on his lawn with family when at about 11:30 pm, two men riding a motorcycle appeared at his gate. They told him that they are from Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and want to check gas pressure at the gas meter, he reported. The men asked for water and as he went into the house to fetch water, they broke into the house, wearing masks and gloves, and whipped out their pistols.

They held the family at gunpoint, threatened them of dire consequences, if they call the police. The gunmen combed the house, turned everything inside out, and collected gold and cash worth about Rs300,000.

Shehzad told the police that they informed the security of the society within 15 minutes after they flew off. Responding promptly, the security reached the venue, and police were called. The police also came to the venue immediately and examined everything. Loi Bher SHO and area DSP examined the crime scene and are hopeful that they will chase the robbers out.

The incident has triggered a sense of insecurity in the area and people are perturbed by the steady rise in violent crimes.