Shops sealed

MALAKWAL: The Auqaf Department sealed dozens of shops at Phalia for not paying rent.

The dozens of shopkeepers staged a demonstration against Auqaf Department at Bilal Chowk Phalia. The protesters burnt tyres and blocked the Bilal Chowk in protest.

They also chanted slogans against the department. Meanwhile, the spokesman told media that the said shopkeepers were defaulters and they did not pay rent for the last many months despite repeated notices.