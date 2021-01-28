Cop kills man

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was shot dead by a police constable at Chak 715/GB. Reportedly, Ghulam Mustafa of Kohal Kalan Khurd informed Kamalia Sadar police that he had come along with his brothers Ahmad Nawaz and others to attend a lunch of Mujtaba who had recently returned from abroad. In the meantime, accused police constable Khawar Shah quarreled with his brothers Ahmad Nawaz and Zulfiqar Ali. Later, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Ahmad Nawaz died instantly while Zulfiqar Ali sustained injuries.