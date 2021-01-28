Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey

ISLAMABAD: A majority of the people in the country have opted against getting inoculated for the coronavirus vaccine, a survey by Gallup Pakistan revealed Wednesday.

According to the survey, 49 percent of the participants chose not to get the jab, while 39 percent said that they will get vaccinated once the vaccine is available.

As for the choice of vaccine, 31 percent of the participants said that they would prefer a Pakistan-made vaccine, 19 percent said they would opt for a government-recommended vaccine, 13 percent for a Chinese vaccine, 4 percent for one by USA/Europe, and 1 percent for a Russian one.

Meanwhile, 5 percent said that they had not decided yet, and 4 percent answered that they did not have enough information to make a decision yet. The survey further revealed that the media was the least trusted source of coronavirus-related information with 52 percent of the respondents saying they prefer it.

In contrast to this, 81 percent said they trust medical experts, 77 percent chose family or friends, and 58 percent answered that they prefer the federal government to inform them.

The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan in which more than 1,000 people participated. It took place between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021.