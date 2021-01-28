Awareness campaigns

For Pakistan, the Covid-19 vaccination programme is going to be a bit difficult. In a country where a majority of people still believe that the virus doesn’t exist, getting people to take the vaccine will be an uphill task. The government should come up with a plan to create awareness among the people regarding the vaccine. In our country, polio is still an epidemic because a majority don’t let their children receive polio drops. We cannot show the same carelessness when it comes to Covid-19, which is a highly contagious virus. The healthcare authorities should launch an awareness campaign to inform people about the benefits of the vaccine. These timely steps will help the government fight against the virus even more efficiently.

Mahnoor Ilyas

Karachi