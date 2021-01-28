UFO spotted by Pak pilots near Rahim Yar Khan

KARACHI: A pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) captured a picture of a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) that he spotted in the sky during a domestic flight PK-304.

According to sources, the pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi. "The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight," the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare.

According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a “space station” or an “artificial planet” near the Earth. Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it. A PIA spokesperson said that the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4pm near Rahim Yar Khan.