Barriers hindering smooth traffic flow to be removed

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Wednesday directed to remove all barriers from the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow and reactivate traffic-citizen liaison committee.

According to details, the Islamabad police chief himself visited the main avenues of Islamabad including Expressway, Faisal Avenue, Kashmir Highway, Murree Road, Bhara Kau, 7th avenue and directed to ensure smooth traffic flow. He asked to remove barriers from the Faizabad Police check post hindering smooth traffic flow.

He assigned the task to SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to reactivate the traffic-citizen liaison committee within 10 days which would point out traffic-related issues.

The IGP directed to ensure steps for smooth traffic flow during peak hours and said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience to road users. He asked to take strict action against those involved in the violation of traffic rules, using non-pattern number plates tinted glasses and HID lights. The IGP directed to remove illegal parking from the city and facilitate road users.