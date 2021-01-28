128,254 corona patients recover in Punjab

LAHORE:On directions from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department released the status of facilities for Covid-19 patients here on Wednesday.

As per the latest statistics released by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Barrister Nabeel Awan, 128,254 patients have recovered and returned homes in the pandemic so far in the province. Out of 7,270 reserved beds for Covid-19 patients, 6,389 are available.

In Lahore’s public sector hospitals, 1,886 beds are available out of 2176 reserved. In Isolation Wards of Punjab’s hospitals, 4,191 are available out of 4,536 reserved for Corona Pandemic. In Isolation Wards of Lahore Hospitals, 1,360 beds are available out of 1,443 reserved. In High Dependency Units of Punjab hospitals, 1,790 are available out of 2,211 reserved for Covid-19 patients. In HDUs of Lahore hospitals, 406 beds are available out of 543. In Punjab, the number of ventilators available is 408 out of 524 reserved for Corona patients. In Lahore’s hospitals, 120 ventilators are available out of 188 reserved for Corona.