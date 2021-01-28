IPH to conduct doctors’ training

LAHORE:The Institute of Public Health (IPH) will conduct one month training to the doctors (grade 17 to 20) shortlisted by the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) and Primary& Secondary Health Department for the posting on administrative posts of the hospitals as well as other health centres for better management and efficient working of these institutions.

These doctors would be trained in financial matters, service roles, audit related matters, purchase, PEEDA Act2006, PEPRA Rules etc. For this purpose, an evaluation test of the selected candidate doctors held at the IPH for assessment of their knowledge and abilities in such matters.

Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir visited test centres set up in the institute. She told that sitting arrangements had been made in four different halls keeping in view the COVID-19 SOPs. Social distancing and face masks were ensured for the safety of everyone. Dr Zarfishan informed that Provincial Health Development Centre (PHDC) was also on board in this training. Dean IPH said that on the direction of Punjab Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, secretaries of both the health departments had taken a brilliant step of training of doctors who would be assigned administrative responsibilities in the health institutions. She said that the initiative would go a long way for enabling the administrative / general cadre doctors

to discharge their duties efficiently which would ultimately improve the healthcare delivery system of the hospitals.