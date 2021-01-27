tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Once again, the price of sugar has reached Rs100/kg. The PTI-led government has miserably failed to control the prices of essential food items. There is no doubt that the poor are now unable to purchase a bag of sugar. Every day, the prices of essential items are increasing. The authorities should take a look into this situation.
Kamran Badal
Awaran