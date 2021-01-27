No supervision?

In Pakistan, people can easily choose a consultant or specialist for their medical or surgical needs. However, unfortunately, the standard of care varies from consultant to consultant. In a small-scale social experiment, we asked a patient to consult three doctors. We concluded that each doctor gave a completely different diagnosis and that their opinions were poles apart. Finally, we went with the opinion of the consultant who did not look at the wall clock while consulting and who made the effort to actually document his notes and schedule a proper follow-up plan. In our country, the performance of the healthcare sector isn’t satisfactory. There must be proper regulation of healthcare professionals in both private and public setups to ensure that all citizens are receiving quality healthcare.

Dr Aaisha Khan

Lahore