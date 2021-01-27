Poor mobile signals slammed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed dismay over the poor signal quality of cellular phones in various parts of the city and urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take notice of the situation, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan said that mobile phone has become essential for every businessman, but poor signal quality is hitting the businesses hard.

The cellular companies are earning billions of rupees from the customers, but signal quality is going down with every passing day, he said, adding that LCCI has received several complaints from members that the signal quality is very poor in different parts of the city.

The LCCI SVP said with the passage of time, the world has become a global village and all the means of communication and business mode have shifted to cellular base that should be strong enough.