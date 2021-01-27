Water shortage

Many people in Islamabad drill a bore in the ground to reach groundwater and use it for household chores. This practice is being done in the city because of the fact that the CDA has completely failed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of freshwater.

However, the use of groundwater is not being regulated, resulting in its misuse. Many people are using groundwater for washing their vehicles. This unsupervised extraction of water will result in acute water shortages. The government must finalise a well-thought-out water policy to save water.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu