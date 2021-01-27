close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
Up again

Newspost

 
January 27, 2021

Once again, the price of sugar has reached Rs100/kg. The PTI-led government has miserably failed to control the prices of essential food items. There is no doubt that the poor are now unable to purchase a bag of sugar.

Every day, the prices of essential items are increasing. The authorities should take a look into this situation.

Kamran Badal

Awaran

