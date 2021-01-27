Plea to ban TikTok allowed for hearing

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday overruled its registrar office’s objections to a writ petition seeking a ban on a number of social media applications, including TikTok, Bigo Live and Likee.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition as objection case and directed the Registrar’s office to fix it before a bench for hearing. Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar moved the petition, stating that the applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee and others were becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters. Arraying Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the FIA as respondents in the case, he said that besides this, TikTok had claimed the lives of many youngsters. He said these applications were spreading vulgarity in the society, adding that Pakistan is an Islamic country and the state should take swift action to protect its youths from falling prey to obscenity. He said he moved an application to PTA but it paid no heed to his request. He requested the court to impose a permanent ban on these applications.