Murder accused shot dead

LAHORE:A man involved in a murder case was shot dead outside the Cantt Kutchery on Tuesday. Investigative police were taking accused Fahim alias Bhola to Cantt Kutchery when accused Sheroz shot at and wounded him outside the kutchery. Fahim alias Bhola nominated in a murder case was shifted to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

assault: Despite the lapse of 19 days, Muslim Town Investigation police failed to arrest three men, including the driver of a motorcycle rickshaw who had committed unnatural offence with a mentally handicapped man.

The victim Moazzam Pervez rented a rickshaw from Chowk Yateem Khana to go to his house in Johar Town on January 8. As he sat in the rickshaw, he saw that there were already two men in it. The two occupants and the driver took him to the fields, where they committed unnatural offence with him.

injured: Two persons were injured when the roof of a room located in Begum Kot, Shahdara collapsed on Tuesday. The rescuers pulled out two survivors from the debris. The injured were admitted to hospital.

case registered: Batapur police registered a case against four persons on charges of killing a youth Shaban a day ago. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother Rehana Bibi. Hasnain and Jabbar were nominated in the FIR.

drugs seized: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Tuesday and recovered heroin from his trolley bag. Heroin was hidden in the trolley bag. The accused identified as Hassan Akram, a resident of Gujranwala, was going abroad.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by his opponents in the limits of Kahna police on Tuesday, following an old enmity.

suicide: A 28-year old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with her dupatta in the Shera Kot police area on Tuesday.

arrested: Nawab Town police arrested another accused in connection with the death of a young girl. The accused was identified as Awais.