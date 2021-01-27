Transporters in Mansehra observe wheel-jam strike

MANSEHRA: The transporters here on Tuesday observed a three-hour wheel-jam strike in protest against the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), which according to them built the commercial plazas and centres at the terminal.

“This terminal was initially inaugurated at about 52 kanal land but it is now limited to 20 kanal as TMA built commercial buildings on it and allotted space to unregistered buses,” Jan Alam, the president of wagon owners association told the protesting transporters and drivers.

The transporters, who assembled at the terminal being used by wagons, chanted slogans in support of their demands and against Tehsil Municipal Administration.