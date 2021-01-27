University of Peshawar to hold online exams

PESHAWAR: The management of the University of Peshawar on Tuesday accepted the students demand and announced to hold the online examinations as formal notification to this effect was issued late at night.

The students were demanding online examination instead of the already announced on-campus examination in person.

According to the notification, all the heads of departments, who have not conducted mid-term fall examination so far, were directed to hold the examination online. Similarly, the final-term examination would be held online subject to the concurrence of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The students of the university had been protesting to press the university administration to hold examinations online. They were not ready to appear in the examination physically on campus. The students were of the opinion that their studies had been badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They said that since they were taught online, their exams should be arranged online as well.

The university administration was earlier silent over the students protests. But on Monday, when the protesting students blocked the main Jamrud Road, the university administration came into action.