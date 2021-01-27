Recruitment through NTS: JI demands probe into alleged paper leaks,‘irregularities’ in NTS tests

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a protest here on Tuesday against the appointment of teachers on allegedly corrupt NTS system and the open sale and purchase of vacancies.

Led by JI Youth Wing President Mohammad Sadiq Paracha, the protestors carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, chanted slogans against the government outside Peshawar Press Club.

Sadiq Paracha asked the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to take suo motu notice of the issue and hold a judicial inquiry into the alleged leak of the NTS papers. He requested the chief justice to impose a ban on the NTS.

He demanded to cancellation of the papers and return of the test fees to all candidates along with travel and daily allowances and fine along with action against the erring government officials.

The JI leader said thousands of teachers would be appointed through this notorious NTS. The people, he said, had reservations over such NTS, which papers were leaked out before examination. One of the recent paper, he said, was out of course as well.

Sadiq Paracha said the JI Youth Wing would become the voice of the youth if the government failed to accept their demands. He said the JI would stage protests throughout the province if the NTS was not banned.

The JI leader alleged the rich and affluent people purchased question papers and thus deprived the deserving candidates of their rights. He said the PTI government, which had come into power through the votes of the poor, was exploiting the have-nots.

The JI leader said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmud Khan did not honour the commitments made with the youth and even failed to provide salaries to teachers of Peshawar University instead of providing jobs to youth.

He said the rulers had promised to impose an education emergency but left the youth in the lurch after coming into power.

It may be mentioned here that the JI Youth Wing staged protests in all district headquarters on Tuesday and vowed to expand protest to other areas.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami, Youth Wing, Khar staged a protest against the alleged irregularities in the National Testing Service.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Youth Wing president Farmanullah, Ghulam Rahman, Hayat Muhammad, Younas Musafar and others alleged that corruption was rampant in the NTS but no one bothered to take notice of mismanagement in the entity.

They said that the NTS was playing havoc with the future of talented candidates by awarding more marks to less talented candidates in return for taking bribes from them.

The protesters asked the relevant authorities to take action against the NTS or else they would launch a province-wide protest drive against the organization’s malpractices.

Earlier, the candidates who appeared in the written tests held for Arabic teachers and certified teachers posts have demanded the government to cancel papers of both categories alleging question papers were leaked out before the commencement of the examinations.

“We are going to hold a protest demonstration on Wednesday (today) as question papers of the Arabic and certified teachers had already been leaked out before the start of the examination,” Hafizur Rehman, the district president of Jamaat-i-Islami Youth Wing, told reporters in Oghi on Tuesday.

Led by him, some candidates who had appeared for the Arabic teacher and certified teachers posts written tests taken by National Testing Service (NTS) on January 23 and 24, respectively said the papers had been leaked out and most of the questions were out-of-the course.

“The provincial government should hold an inquiry and take to justice those responsible for the leaking out of the question papers,” he said.

He said that thousands of candidates had appeared in the written tests carried out by NTS.

Hafizur Rehman alleged that the candidates appearing for the written tests of Arabic teachers were given the question paper meant for certified teachers post candidates.

The president of JI Youth Wing said besides street agitation, the Jammat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan would raise that issue in Senate.