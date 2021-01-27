close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
January 27, 2021

Proud Boys 'a terrorist entity'

January 27, 2021

OTTAWA: Canada's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to designate the right-wing Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group. The motion is purely symbolic, but the government has said authorities are monitoring the group and collecting evidence that could support the move.

