Ministry releases list of local, foreign scholarships

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education has put up web links on its official website that lead to available scholarships both within the country and abroad.

According to Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, this step has been taken for the convenience of students, who can now find all suitable scholarships in one place rather than searching on different websites.

"This facility will save much time for students."

Also, in case various donors are granting several scholarships for the same program, students will also be able to select the most suitable one. The links to scholarships at various universities, including the National University of Sciences And Technology, Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, Chevening Fulbright Programme, Australian Aid, France, Hungary, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan and many others have been provided on the site.