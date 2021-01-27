One dies of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 586 while no death due to the illness has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 468 patients have already died of the disease since the advent of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that as many as 101 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 53,338 of which 50,417 patients have so far recovered from the illness. On Tuesday, the number of active cases belonging to the region was 1,867, the majority of which were in home isolation. It is important that not more than 100 patients from the twin cities were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities.

As many as 77 new patients were reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 40,892 of which 38,843 have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases of the illness from ICT has got to 1581 on Tuesday after recovery of 106 patients in the last 24 hours.

From the Rawalpindi district, another 24 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 12,446 of which 11,574 have achieved a cure. On Tuesday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi was 286 according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.