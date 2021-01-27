close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

Afridi’s visa issue

Sports

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has yet to join the Qalandars in the UAE for the T10 League because of visa issues.

He had a UAE residential visa. When he went to Abu Dhabi the other day, he found out that the visa had expired. He returned to Karachi and now that the visa has been updated, he will join the Qalandars in a day or two.

The T10 League starts on Thursday (tomorrow).

The teams participating in the event started their training on Tuesday after the quarantine period ended.

