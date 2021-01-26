close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
AFP
January 26, 2021

Dutch PM

World

AFP
January 26, 2021

The Hague: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned "criminal violence" on Monday after protesters against a coronavirus curfew went on the rampage in several cities. Police arrested around 250 people after using water cannon and tear gas during demonstrations in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and other towns on Sunday, local media said.

