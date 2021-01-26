tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

The Hague: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned "criminal violence" on Monday after protesters against a coronavirus curfew went on the rampage in several cities. Police arrested around 250 people after using water cannon and tear gas during demonstrations in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and other towns on Sunday, local media said.