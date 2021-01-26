Jacobabad businessmen demand to stop extortionists

SUKKUR: The Chamber of Commerce, Jacobabad, has threatened to protest if security was not provided to the business community.

The chamber president, Ahmed Ali Brohi, and secretary Hindu Punjaat Jacobabad, Mukhi Lal Chand, said the law and order situation in Jacobabad had deteriorated, while shop, house robberies and other crimes had created panic and fear in the business community. They said extortionists have once again been getting active and taking monthly extortion from Hindu traders, while not allowing them to run their businesses and other activities, if they refused to pay.

They said such complaints have been taken up with the SSP Jacobabad but he seemed to be a toothless officer to control the crime in his jurisdiction. They said in the current situation, they could not run their businesses, demanding to provide security. Otherwise, they would go for shutter-down strike.