Haripur varsity students protest for online exam

HARIPUR: The students of the University of Haripur on Monday staged a protest against holding of physical examination by the university administration.

The protesting students from different departments at the university gate carrying placards inscribed with the demand for online examination. They were of the opinion that the university had arranged online lectures during the lockdown enforced to protect people from coronavirus spread and the students deserved to be given the opportunity to take online exam instead of a physical one. Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters,

Amjad Hussain, intervened and held negotiations with the university administration and protesting students in the presence of heads of different departments of the university.

According to the DSP, the university administration agreed on offering two options to the students for the final exams scheduled to commence next month. He said that the students wishing to take the final exam physically would be provided with the required facilities as usual while those who were in favour of online exams would be facilitated properly, adding the university administration would be bound to provide them with internet facility. But he made it clear that the online exam would be held on the premises of the varsity. After the negotiations, the protesting students ended the protest and resumed their routine activities.