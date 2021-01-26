When there’s a will

This refers to the letter ‘This isn’t cricket’ (Jan 23) by Majyd Aziz. Karachi is currently hosting South Africa’s cricket team. Since the last couple of days, the city is witnessing the worst traffic problems as major roads are blocked due to the ongoing practice sessions.

Residents are worried about the traffic situation once actual matches start. The writer has asked a valid question: what are we gaining from these matches? The solution lies in shifting the stadium to a place out of the city.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi