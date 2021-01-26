Greece, Turkey hold crisis talks

Istanbul: Greece and Turkey bowed to EU pressure on Monday and locked horns in the first direct talks in nearly five years over their explosive eastern Mediterranean standoff. The three-and-a-half hour meeting ended without a breakthrough after the uneasy Nato neighbours’ gunboats collided in August as their dispute over energy and borders threatened to spiral out of control. It was held behind closed doors in Istanbul while the Greek and French defence ministers met in Athens to sign a diplomatically-charged deal for Greece to purchase 18 Rafale fighter.