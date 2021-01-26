Security arrangements finalised for Pakistan-South Africa Test

The Sindh Police Security Division has finalised arrangements for the Test match to be played between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security Division, said they had prepared a fool-proof security plan in connection with the South African teamâ€™s tour of Pakistan and the test match commencing on January 26.

Around 5,000 personnel of the Karachi police, including 1500 cops of the Security Division and 1,050 SSU commandos, are performing security duties along with personnel from the Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch and personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium, Karachi Airport, routes, practice grounds, hotels and other relevant places.

A special command and control bus will also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor law and order in the surroundings of the stadium.

DIG Ahmed stated that alongside sharp shooters, who would be deployed at sensitive points in the suburbs along the routes and around the National Stadium, aerial surveillance would also be made to beef up the security arrangements. A Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will be deployed inside and outside the stadium to deal with any emergency situation.