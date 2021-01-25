Mandviwalla demands facts behind NAB-Broadsheet accord

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla on Sunday demanded that facts behind the agreement signed between the National Accountability Bureau and Broadsheet should come before the people of Pakistan.

“The nation wanted to know about the conditions on which NAB has signed the agreement with Broadsheet and who got the benefits from the Broadsheet scam,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla said the real face of NAB had been exposed after the episode of Broadsheet. He said the NAB started the investigations without any evidence and it also failed to provide evidence before the accountability courts in the money laundering and fake bank accounts case. Salim Mandviwalla said the NAB should first do accountability of its chairman and officials, adding the NAB should end the media trial of politicians, businessmen and citizens of Pakistan.