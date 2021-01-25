DC for implementing govt rates of commodities

FAISALABAD: The district administration will strictly enforce the officially fixed prices of essential commodities in the district. It was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over a meeting of the District Price Control Committee here. During the meeting, the current market prices of some essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates were reviewed. The DC said that the price control magistrates across the district were conducting regular inspections of the markets and bazaars so that the shopkeepers should continue their cooperation. He asked the traders to avoid hoardings of commodities and declared their stock to market committee. During the meeting, the representatives of trade associations assured their full cooperation. ADCF Afifa Shajia, DO Industries Shahbaz Khan and other officers were also present.