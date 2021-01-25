PU students display visual art

LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art & Design (PUCAD) will hold its Graduate Young Artists exhibition of visual art at Old Campus today (Monday).

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest and will inaugurate the exhibition. The exhibition features 30 pieces of art created by 15 students. The exhibition has a combination of multiple views and styles.

The principal of the College of Art & Design, Prof Dr Sumera Jawad observed that the graduate programme offered an exciting opportunity for the students to both explore and contribute novel ideas from the field of traditional and contemporary art practice. It uses practical and theoretical sessions to develop individual artistic abilities through the refinement of analytical and critical insight. Head of Fine Arts Department, Prof Dr Samina Nasim said that she would like to congratulate all the teachers who were the valuable source and strong support in harnessing the innovative and creative skills of the students through the academic year.