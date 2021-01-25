DIG visits Lahore Qalandar Centre

LAHORE:DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited Lahore Qalandar Performance Centre on Sunday. Lahore Qalandar CEO Rana Atif welcomed DIG Operations and briefed him about the various departments of the Centre. Talking to the players, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that the players’ fitness was guarantee to their success. He said that sports is very important for achieving a healthy life which has a special place in personal life as well as in the prosperity and development of the country. The DIG encouraged the players to do yoga for fitness. Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Qalandar CEO said that sports are not only a means of entertainment but also a means of keeping the body fit and healthy.

Police Lines: District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday. As per report, over 78 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and 280 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 139 personnel of Operations Wing, 65 of Railway Police, 32 personnel of Security Division and 14 personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) were imparted firing training at the firing range.

Dolphin, PRU: Dolphin and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 403 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both Dolphin and PRU helped 109 people on different roads and checked 3,244 vehicles, more than 158,000 motorbikes and 158,292 persons.