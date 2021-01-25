Complaint against state land grabbers

LAHORE: Following a crackdown on land mafia by the police, a citizen has given an application to Kahna SHO that land mafia has occupied 100 acres of government land in connivance with the government officials in Kahna police limits.

Sajjad in his application has alleged that a mafia of Patwaris had occupied the government land of Patwar Khana. He alleged that hundreds of acres of government land of revenue department had been occupied by land grabbers in connivance with the officials. He has nominated two Patwaris, real brothers, Abdul Rasheed Tayyab and Arif Mayo allegedly involved in the scam. He said the crime was hidden because the record of Khan Arazi was not computerised. He appealed for an investigation into the matter. Kahna SHO while talking to The News confirmed that he had received an application and said that action would be taken against the alleged grabbers after a probe.