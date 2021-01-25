‘Patient-friendly environment at PINS’

LAHORE:A proper colour coding system has been introduced in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) to ensure a patient-friendly environment under which each section will be highlighted in different colours to guide the visitors. This initiative will enable the sick and the needy patients to reach the respective wards directly without wasting time and also provide to the best possible environment to the citizens.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director PINS, said colour boards have been displayed at the main gate and every floor of the PINS for the convenience and guidance of people, doctors and employees.

He said better parking facilities are being provided to the doctors/employees as basement-I & II as well as parking margins for doctors have been specified in front of the institution according to the colour of each department. Prof Mahmood said all these initiatives have been carried out for completion through teamwork. He added that patient-friendly policy of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the instructions given by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid would be followed and a unique institution like PINS would be able to serve patients in a much better way.