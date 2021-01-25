Thais positive about vaccines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: A slim majority of Thai people believed Covid-19 vaccines will be effective, a latest Bangkok University survey has shown. The poll, conducted on Jan. 18-20, surveyed 1,186 people nationwide via telephone interviews. Some 51.3 percent of respondents said they believe any Covid-19 vaccine will be effective while 15.9 percent said they have little or no hope for it.