Probing Broadsheet case: ‘Parliament should draft ToRs for inquiry committee’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Interior and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Saturday suggested that the parliament should draft the Terms of Reference for the inquiry committee probing the Broadsheet case.

“An independent and transparent probe into Broadsheet case should be ensured so that responsibility could be fixed,” he said while talking with The News on Saturday. Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Rehman Malik said General (retd) Pervez Musharraf ruled the country for a decade and agreement with Broadsheet was signed during his tenure.

“There was a specific timeline of it and when the sovereign state signed an agreement with someone then, foreign courts implemented it,” he said. He said Broadsheet will turn into a charge sheet, then into history sheet. He said the ToRs, which were being drafted to probe it then, should be sent to parliament, which should know about these. Senator Abdul Rehman Malik also submitted five questions in the Senate Secretariat to the government, which should respond in the parliament.

The first question he asked was that how many litigations on disputed cases Pakistan was facing before the foreign countries. Second, he asked how many cases had we lost in the last 10 years. Third, he asked how much money in terms of USD had we lost in cases internationally.