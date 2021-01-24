IHC outlaws blocking bank account on mere allegation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday declared that it was an illegal act to block the bank accounts of alleged offenders facing NAB inquiries.

The court announced its order against the blocking of bank accounts [of alleged offenders] under Section 23. The court observed that if NAB intended to freeze assets on an inquiry, it should be ordered under Section 12.

According to the law, NAB should complete the inquiry and investigation swiftly but in reality it takes many years.

The court declared that blocking a bank account for years on mere allegations and depriving someone of drawing funds because of the investigation agency’s delays was a violation of fundamental constitutional rights. “If it is the state’s responsibility to punish a culprit, it is also necessary to give citizens the right to use their money,” the court orders said.