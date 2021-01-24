PDM running without destination: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that PDM is running without aims and destination and the alliance doesn't know its destination, where to go. “First, the opposition parties were resigning, then the long march and now the no-confidence motion.

The PDM alliance will never reach its destination,” he said. “An alliance based on interests can never be successful. The PML-N leaders cannot mislead the people by lying. They have been exposed before masses,” he said. He said the people's desire to overthrow a government, with a huge mandate, can never be fulfilled. The opposition will be disappointed here too. The PTI will complete the constitutional term, he added.

Those who plunder national wealth will never get NRO. On the contrary, looters will be held accountable, he maintained. He expressed these views while addressing various functions in union councils 37, 39, 43 and 20 of NA-156.

He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges on the diplomatic front. He said that like other challenges, Pakistan would be successful on the diplomatic front. “They are fighting the case of Pakistan in every corner of the world. The national flag will never be lowered’’.