KMC to spend Rs220m on flyover repairs, street lights

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to replace an expansion joint of the Native Jetty Flyover, install street lights and raise a boundary wall at a cost of Rs220 million.

This information was shared when KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed visited different areas of the city on Saturday to review cleanliness, tree plantation, road construction and repairing of

street lights.

Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Director Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, chief engineers and other officials were also present on the occasion. During his visit to MT Khan Road and Mai Kolachi, the administrator ordered properly marking lanes and installing reflectors to curb road accidents.

He also passed directives for the plantation of seasonal plants at green belts as well as for fixing street lights on the road. While visiting the Native Jetty Flyover, he ordered replacing a joint expansion, carrying our road carpeting, installing street lights and raising a boundary wall at a cost of Rs220 million.

The director general works and services, while briefing the administrator, said the expansion joints were installed in 1997 and the same had completed their term. He said that mostly heavy traffic coming from the post passed through the bridge.

Ahmed passed directives for immediate repairs to make the bridge motorable. He said the joint expansion would be replaced soon after the availability of the funds.

He also visited Dockyard Road, ICI Bridge and other areas and passed directives for immediate repairs of the roads wherever necessary. He said that street lights had been made functional in almost every part of the city, while the remaining lights would also be made functional. Ahmed said that road construction, fixing of street lights, tree plantation and restoration of playgrounds were topmost priorities of the KMC, as these were basic necessities of the people.