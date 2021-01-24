Key witness identifies robbers belonging to white Corolla gang

A key witness on Saturday identified four suspected members of the infamous white Corolla gang during a hearing at the city courts. The witness, whose identity is being kept confidential, pointed out Azizur Rehman, Rasheed Ali, Shahid and Abdullah as being the robbers who had broken into a house in Ferozabad.

Seven suspects â€” Noor Ali, Javed, Sadiq Khan and the above-mentioned â€” were arrested after a shoot-out with the police on January 19. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Sajid Sadozai, the suspects had been robbing a house when the Ferozabad police took immediate action on a tip-off received on the Madadgar 15 police helpline.

When the police officials arrived on the scene, the suspects started firing shots at them. Four of the suspects â€” Rehman, Abdullah, Noor Ali and Javed â€” were injured as a result of retaliatory firing. The four, along with the three other suspects â€” Shahid, Khan and Rasheed Ali â€” were all taken into custody.

The suspects had entered the house through the back door after using cutters and other tools on the metal gates. According to the police, a white Corolla, a motorbike, cutters, mobile phones and the weapons used in the incident were also recovered from the possession of the suspects. Moreover, a rifle, two 9mm pistols and four other pistols were also seized from them.

32-year sentence:

Two months ago an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had sentenced the ringleader of the infamous white Corolla gang, which was involved in robbing passengers arriving at the Karachi airport, to a collective 32 years in jail. Ali Eidan was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, shoot-out with the police and possessing an illegal weapon.