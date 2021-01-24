44 POs, 291 gamblers arrested

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 44 proclaimed offenders during the month of January. A total number of 46 Court Absconders and 49 habitual criminals were also arrested during the said period.

Meanwhile, Lahore police arrested 291 gamblers during this month. As per DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, 68 gamblers were arrested by City Division police, 91 by Cantt Division police, 11 by Civil Lines Division police, 54 by Sadar Division police , 29 by Iqbal Town Division police and 38 gamblers were arrested by Model Town Division police.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police has been implementing on zero tolerance policy against the criminals particularly gamblers.