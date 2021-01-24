Cold, cloudy weather to continue

LAHORE:Cold wave with cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country till tonight. They said continental air was also prevailing over central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

They added that fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Kalam 25, Balakot 13, Malam Jabba 11, Pattan 09, Dir (upper 08, lower 02), Kakul, Mir Khani, Chitral 08, Drosh 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Garhi Dupatta 19, Muzaffarabad (Air) Port 14, City 12), Rawalakot 16, Kotli 11, Murree 14, Sialkot Airport 02, Gujrat 01, Chillas 04, Bunji and Gupis 01.

Snowfall (inch) was recorded at Kalam 12, Murree 06, Astore 05, Malam Jabba 04, Skardu, Chitral 01 and Bagrote Trace. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Astore where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 6.2°C and maximum was 15.2°C.