Mega corruption cases: NAB chief directs filing early hearing pleas

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday exhorted the suspects not to criticize the NAB but utilise their energies in defending corruption references against them.

He directed filing early hearing applications in the relevant accountability courts so that mega corruption cases could be taken to their logical conclusion in accordance with Clause 16(a) of NAB Ordinance 1999. A meeting at the NAB Headquarters, chaired by the NAB chairman, deliberated upon the overall performance of the NAB in corruption cases. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Zahir Shah and other senior officials.

The NAB chairman directed regional bureaus and prosecution division to pursue mega corruption cases in accountability courts vigorously on the basis of solid and concrete evidence having statements of the accused and witnesses as per law to bring corrupt elements to justice.

Javed said eradication of corruption and return of plundered money is the top most priority of the NAB. “There are 1,230 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 947 billion are under trial in accountability courts in the country,” he said, adding that the NAB has recovered Rs 714 billion since its inception directly and indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited the entire amount in the national exchequer. “The conviction ratio of the NAB is about 68.8 per cent which is much higher than the other anti-corruption agencies in Pakistan,” he said.

He said the NAB intends to improve its conviction ratio through revamping its Operations Division and Prosecution Division to better the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations on modern lines on the basis of solid documentary evidence as per law.