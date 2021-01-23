close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
Our Correspondent 
January 23, 2021

Psychiatrist commits suicide after killing married daughter

National

Our Correspondent Â 
January 23, 2021

MULTAN: A psychiatrist committed suicide after killing his married daughter over a domestic issue at Justice Hamid Colony on Friday. Reportedly, senior psychiatrist of Multan Prof Dr Azhar Hussain committed suicide by shooting himself after murdering his daughter Dr Aliza Haidar.

Dr Aliza Haider did her MRCP in psychiatry from the United Kingdom and she had married a couple of years ago. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and the bodies were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital. The police have started investigation.

