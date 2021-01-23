A place called home

Pakistan has a population of more than 200 million. The heartbreaking truth is that around 35 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. A majority of these people don’t even have a roof above their heads.

The problem of homelessness is a serious one which hasn’t received the adequate attention of the authorities so far. Approximately 20 million people live with no house in Pakistan. The authorities need to pay serious attention to this issue and take serious steps to tackle the problem of homelessness.

Mehreen Munir Roshin

Turbat